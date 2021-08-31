Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%.

NASDAQ MESO opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Mesoblast has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $949.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

