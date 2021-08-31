Meter Governance (MTRG) Market Cap Tops $5.32 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 31st. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and approximately $53,264.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00004702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002610 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

