Methode Electronics (MEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MEI opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

In other Methode Electronics news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

