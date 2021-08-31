Michael L. Baur Sells 7,671 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $273,317.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SCSC stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.58. 119,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,141. The company has a market cap of $907.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCSC. Raymond James increased their price target on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.
Featured Article: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.