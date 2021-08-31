Michael L. Baur Sells 7,671 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $273,317.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SCSC stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.58. 119,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,141. The company has a market cap of $907.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 112,771.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCSC. Raymond James increased their price target on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

