Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,420 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after purchasing an additional 375,809 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 19,341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

MSFT stock opened at $303.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.64. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

