Millennium Management LLC Buys New Position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 134,947 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Reading International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Reading International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reading International alerts:

In other news, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $27,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,558.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $108.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.