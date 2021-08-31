Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Innoviva in the first quarter worth about $2,261,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 100,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 69.4% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 86,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Innoviva news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 27.60.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

