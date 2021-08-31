Millennium Management LLC Sells 2,594,885 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594,885 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Ambev by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,796,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,342 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ambev by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,699,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 214,671 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

