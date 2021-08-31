Millennium Management LLC Sells 28,034 Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 73.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,034 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Fanhua by 185.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 173,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fanhua by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fanhua by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,670,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Fanhua stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.55. Fanhua Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fanhua Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Fanhua Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

