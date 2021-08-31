Millennium Management LLC Sells 4,847 Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of PCTEL worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCTI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in PCTEL in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PCTEL in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PCTEL by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PCTEL by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in PCTEL by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,320,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

PCTI opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. PCTEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $123.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 0.31.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. PCTEL had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

