MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the July 29th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ MIND remained flat at $$1.96 during trading on Tuesday. 1,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.07. MIND Technology has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.88%.

In related news, COO Dennis Patrick Morris purchased 15,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $31,856.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 599,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,060.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 104,546 shares of company stock valued at $207,062. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIND. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the first quarter worth about $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the second quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 58.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

