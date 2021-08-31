Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,869 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $122,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded down $7.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.02. The stock had a trading volume of 278,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,908. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.92. The company has a market cap of $341.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

