Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 47,100 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $60,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.60. 8,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,800. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.57. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

