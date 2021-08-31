Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Down 43.7% in August

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the July 29th total of 95,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 366,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mmtec by 16.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mmtec during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mmtec by 105.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 40,636 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Mmtec by 208.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mmtec during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

MTC traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 540,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. Mmtec has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

