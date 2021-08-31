Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.31.

JAZZ stock opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $130.27 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

