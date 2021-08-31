Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 222,388 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 222,388 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

