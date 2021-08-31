Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $5.55 Million in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 240,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after buying an additional 1,515,769 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $156,728,000 after purchasing an additional 85,565 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,090,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $166,579,000 after purchasing an additional 868,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,879,000 after purchasing an additional 195,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,830 shares of company stock worth $1,865,337. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

