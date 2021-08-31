Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 53,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 194.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE stock opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

