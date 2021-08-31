Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 287,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Equitable at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. raised their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

