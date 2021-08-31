Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,905 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.15% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MVT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the first quarter worth $4,350,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 248.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 51,660 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 1,955.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 38,241 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 363,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MVT opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

