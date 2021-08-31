Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,858 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Employers worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 99.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the first quarter worth $433,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the first quarter worth $396,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the first quarter worth $4,082,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the first quarter worth $105,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

Shares of EIG stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.01. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.