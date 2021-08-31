Morgan Stanley Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 291,893 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 97,433.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $335.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.88.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.