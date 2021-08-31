Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,323,000 after purchasing an additional 279,363 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 547.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 302,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after acquiring an additional 255,728 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 50.1% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 505,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after acquiring an additional 168,659 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,389,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,167,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,212,000 after acquiring an additional 158,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $154.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.91. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.