Morgan Stanley Sells 21,053 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,053 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,570,000 after buying an additional 320,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,870,000 after acquiring an additional 297,623 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $6,130,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,553,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after buying an additional 45,521 shares in the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist reduced their price target on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial stock opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. Analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.