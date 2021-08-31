Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Alan H. Howard Sells 2,109 Shares of Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $849.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.24. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,617,000 after buying an additional 107,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after buying an additional 73,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 140,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Movado Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

