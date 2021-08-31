MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.32

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 68684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a report on Monday, June 21st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

