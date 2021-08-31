MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 1,111 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,529,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,667,000 after purchasing an additional 424,329 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK opened at $104.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.