MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $503.63 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $321.77 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.20.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

