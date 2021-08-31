MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 168,730 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168,730 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.