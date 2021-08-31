National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $14.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.85. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.28 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$159.58.

CM opened at C$145.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$144.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$134.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$96.42 and a 52 week high of C$152.84.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total transaction of C$2,712,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total value of C$352,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,612,005.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.