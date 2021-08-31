Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 8.4% This Week

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $35.44 million and $355,807.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004670 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00035671 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00026058 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,492,604 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

