Navient Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Navient has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Navient to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. Navient has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

NAVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navient stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 224.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Navient worth $21,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

