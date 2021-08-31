Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s previous close.

LI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.76. 224,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,543,584. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -186.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 13.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

