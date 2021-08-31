Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s previous close.
LI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.
Shares of NASDAQ LI traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.76. 224,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,543,584. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -186.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $47.70.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
