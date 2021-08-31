Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Insider William J. Munn Sells 1,927 Shares

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average is $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.68. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $81.13. The company has a current ratio of 73.42, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 92,520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

