NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) versus Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Financial Contrast

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) and NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seer and NeoGenomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seer $660,000.00 3,564.33 -$152.41 million ($2.48) -15.44 NeoGenomics $444.45 million 13.59 $4.17 million $0.07 702.57

NeoGenomics has higher revenue and earnings than Seer. Seer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeoGenomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Seer and NeoGenomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seer N/A N/A N/A NeoGenomics 14.68% 0.84% 0.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Seer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of NeoGenomics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of NeoGenomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Seer and NeoGenomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seer 0 2 2 0 2.50 NeoGenomics 0 1 8 0 2.89

Seer presently has a consensus target price of $64.67, indicating a potential upside of 68.93%. NeoGenomics has a consensus target price of $52.28, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Given Seer’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Seer is more favorable than NeoGenomics.

Summary

NeoGenomics beats Seer on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome. It intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. Seer, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups. The Pharma Services segment focuses on supporting pharmaceutical firms in drug development programs by supporting various clinical trials. The company was founded by Michael T. Dent on October 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

