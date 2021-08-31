Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 575,700 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the July 29th total of 718,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 10.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth about $1,046,000.

OTCMKTS NSRGF traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $128.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.78 and a 200-day moving average of $119.75. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $130.00.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

