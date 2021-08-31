Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the July 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NBO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $13.60.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
