Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the July 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NBO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28,236 shares during the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

