New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by Zeal Asset Management Ltd

Zeal Asset Management Ltd increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 830.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,915,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602,137 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises about 5.4% of Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $23,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,668,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,330.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 126,470 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237,455 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,225.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDU stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 944,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,361,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

EDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

