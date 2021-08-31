New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,950 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIO were worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth $85,756,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in NIO by 228.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,153,631 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in NIO by 13.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,361,000 after buying an additional 897,541 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NIO by 768.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 775,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after buying an additional 685,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NIO by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,159,000 after buying an additional 505,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 2.54.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.96.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

