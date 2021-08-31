New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.33% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEAS stock opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 2.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.22. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

SEAS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

