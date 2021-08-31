New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,500 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Beyond Meat by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,561 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.59.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,860 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $120.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -82.96 and a beta of 1.60. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.26.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

