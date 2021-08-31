Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the July 29th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.3 days.
NCMGF opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Newcrest Mining has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96.
Newcrest Mining Company Profile
