Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the July 29th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.3 days.

NCMGF opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Newcrest Mining has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.