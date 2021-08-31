Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,693 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,132 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Newell Brands by 10,101.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,440,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

