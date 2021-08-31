NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Up 75.4% in August

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the July 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NREF opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1,072.05 and a current ratio of 1,072.05.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 103.79% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.38%.

NREF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 21,753 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 70,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

