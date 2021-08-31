NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

NFYEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered NFI Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFYEF traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.16. 1,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39. NFI Group has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.6979 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

