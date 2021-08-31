nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from NIB’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.05.

NIB Company Profile

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes health insurance to residents, and international students and visitors in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Residents Health Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and nib Travel segments.

