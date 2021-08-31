nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from NIB’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.05.
NIB Company Profile
