Nick Sanderson Buys 19 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) insider Nick Sanderson bought 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 789 ($10.31) per share, for a total transaction of £149.91 ($195.86).

Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Nick Sanderson bought 20 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 760 ($9.93) per share, for a total transaction of £152 ($198.59).

Shares of GPOR traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 780.50 ($10.20). 236,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,694. Great Portland Estates Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 808.50 ($10.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 756.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,222.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04.

GPOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 829 ($10.83) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 698.63 ($9.13).

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

