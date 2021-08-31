Nick Sanderson Buys 19 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) insider Nick Sanderson bought 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 789 ($10.31) per share, for a total transaction of £149.91 ($195.86).
Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 30th, Nick Sanderson bought 20 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 760 ($9.93) per share, for a total transaction of £152 ($198.59).
Shares of GPOR traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 780.50 ($10.20). 236,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,694. Great Portland Estates Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 808.50 ($10.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 756.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,222.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04.
About Great Portland Estates
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
