NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Decreased by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $168.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

