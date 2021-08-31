NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

NL Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NYSE:NL opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.31. NL Industries has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. NL Industries had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 26.19%.

NL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered NL Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded NL Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.