Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,391 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,760 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of FedEx worth $59,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,766. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.05. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $217.40 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus upped their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

